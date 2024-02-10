Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,098,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,611 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.