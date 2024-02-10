Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $49,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. 1,243,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

