AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,585.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.