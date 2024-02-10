AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,842.54

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,842.54, but opened at $2,757.00. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,787.03, with a volume of 17,632 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,585.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.