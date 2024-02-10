Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.75. 1,954,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,801,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,878,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

