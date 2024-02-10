Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

