Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.90 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

ACLS stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

