Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 11th.
Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance
Insider Activity at Bailador Technology Investments
In related news, insider Paul Wilson 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bailador Technology Investments
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bailador Technology Investments
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.