Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 11th.

Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bailador Technology Investments

In related news, insider Paul Wilson 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bailador Technology Investments



Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI)

