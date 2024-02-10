Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,374 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $87,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

BKR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 7,661,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,146. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

