Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.31 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.21). Approximately 81,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 635,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.98 million, a PE ratio of 4,741.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.