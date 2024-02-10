Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Banc of California Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BANC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

