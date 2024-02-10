Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 17.56 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.00. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.20 ($62,686.72). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

