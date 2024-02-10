Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

