Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at CIBC

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

