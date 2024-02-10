Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

