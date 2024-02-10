Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Baxter International stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.