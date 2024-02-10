BCE Inc. (BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on April 15th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.742 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 114.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

BCE stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,492,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in BCE by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 340,086 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

