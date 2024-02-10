Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $262.02 million and $2.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.67 or 0.05270013 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,231,118 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,171,118 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

