Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.350-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BERY stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. 2,929,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

