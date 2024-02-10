Betterment LLC Acquires 174,224 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,224 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. 814,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,791. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

