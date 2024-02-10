Betterment LLC Buys 100,275 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned 2.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $285,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 193,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,871. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

