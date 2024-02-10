Betterment LLC Buys 19,080 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 1,088,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

