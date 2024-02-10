Betterment LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,675 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 1.51% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $335,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 699,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $58.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

