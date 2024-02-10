Betterment LLC Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 4.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,117. The firm has a market cap of $993.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

