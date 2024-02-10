Betterment LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 5.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,275,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 487,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,204. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

