Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,295,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $791,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 6,378,554 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

