Betterment LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 5.43% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $72,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth $11,782,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

