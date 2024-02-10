Betterment LLC Sells 13,140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $143,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.33. 1,046,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

