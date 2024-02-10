Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.