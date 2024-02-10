Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,870,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,738.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 727,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 701,934 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.