Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $401.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.93. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

