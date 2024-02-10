Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

