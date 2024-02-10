Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

