Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

