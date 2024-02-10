Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 112 shares.The stock last traded at $321.02 and had previously closed at $323.65.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.16. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

