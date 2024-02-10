BioPharma Credit (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.