BioPharma Credit (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.21.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
