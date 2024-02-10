BIP Wealth LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VirnetX by 115.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 461,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VirnetX by 880.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in VirnetX by 53.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

VHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 7,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

