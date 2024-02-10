BIP Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.