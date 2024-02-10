BIP Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,611. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $180.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

