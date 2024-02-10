BIP Wealth LLC Invests $391,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $304.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

