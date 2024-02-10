BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

