BIP Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. 291,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,302. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $238.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.49.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.