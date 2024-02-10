BIP Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVE opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

