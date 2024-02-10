BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.76.

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

