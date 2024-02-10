BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $353,299.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $796.68 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $788.45 and a 200-day moving average of $716.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

