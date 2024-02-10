BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $353,299.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $796.68 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $788.45 and a 200-day moving average of $716.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

