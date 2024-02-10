Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

