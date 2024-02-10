Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $38,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Portillo’s by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTLO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

