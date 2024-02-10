Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $57,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

