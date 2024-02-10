Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.06 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

IRDM stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.