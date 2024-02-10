Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 934 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.