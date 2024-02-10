Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

